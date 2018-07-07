

The Associated Press





KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Jordan Hamilton tied it in the 69th minute and Toronto FC held on for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Hamilton made it 2-all with a left-footed shot from 25 yards straightaway that curled inside the left post. The tie snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto FC (4-10-4).

Ilie Sanchez and Johnny Russell had rallied Sporting KC (9-4-6) to a 2-1 lead with a quick pair of goals earlier in the second half. Sanchez scored from the spot in the 57th minute and Russell ran onto a well-played ball from Diego Rubio and finished across the goalkeeper in the 61st.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Toronto, redirecting Justin Morrow's cross into the net.