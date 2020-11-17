TORONTO -- A Hamilton, Ont., school board says it has decided to cancel final exams for all secondary students in both semesters of the 2020-2021 school year.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that specific learning activities and assignments throughout the semesters are now what will make up the students’ grades.

“Teachers will use their professional judgment to decide on the appropriate activities that best allow students to demonstrate their learning,” Manny Figueiredo, the board’s director of education, said.

“Scheduled exam days will be used to provide additional opportunities for students to complete assignments.”

The board also said that the 40-hour community involvement graduation requirement for students is now 20 hours.

“This change reflects that graduating students may have met barriers in earning the 40-hour requirement for community involvement hours during the last school year,” Figueiredo said in a notice.

“Any student having difficulty earning the 20-hour requirement should contact their school principal or guidance office to explore the range of options that can be made available,” the board said in a notice.