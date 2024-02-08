Hamilton officer set to be fired, found guilty of discreditable conduct after pointing firearm at another officer

A Hamilton police officer has been found guilty after he pointed a firearm at another officer while on duty about three years ago.

The incident occurred on Oct. 23, 2021, though police have not released many details about what happened.

Following the incident, Const. Brandon Terdik, was charged with pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm. He was suspended with pay.

On Thursday, Spt. Greg Walton rendered his decision, determining Const. Terdik guilty of two counts of discreditable conduct after having been found guilty of two Criminal Code offences.

“Pursuant to section 85(1)(b) of the Police Services Act, I order Constable Terdik dismissed from the Hamilton police Service in seven days, unless he resigns before that time,” Walton said in his decision.

Police said they will not issue any further statements on the matter.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar