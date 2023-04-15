Hamilton man seriously injured after car veers into sidewalk

A man is seriously injured after a car swerved off the road into a bus stop in downtown Hamilton last night.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Hamilton police said the driver of a Ford Mustang had just left the intersection at James Street South and Main Street East when he veered right off the road and onto the sidewalk.

Officers say the driver struck various “fixed objects” and a building in the area, before hitting a bus stop bench, where a couple of bystanders were seated. The vehicle stopped after it crashed into a concrete street light and knocked it down.

The driver, an 86-year-old man, was uninjured, but police say one of the bystanders seated on the bench suffered serious injuries to his lower leg and was rushed to hospital. He is in serious but stable condition, police say.

Officers say the other bystander did not suffer any injuries.

No other details about the driver were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction unit at 905-546-4753 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.