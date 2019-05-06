Hamilton man charged after police allege he uploaded child porn
The Hamilton Police Central Station is seen in this undated photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 9:01PM EDT
HAMILTON -- A 24-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after police allege he uploaded child pornography using a file storage app.
Police say they searched a home in the city last Thursday and arrested the suspect.
They say he is charged with possession of child pornography and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Investigators say a forensic examination of the material seized could lead to more charges.