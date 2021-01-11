TORONTO -- A laboratory in Hamilton has apologized after 31 people received incorrect COVID-19 test results because of what it called a processing error.

The Hamilton Regional Laboratory Medicine Program says everyone who received incorrect results has been contacted and the error has been addressed.

Hamilton Health Services, which operates the lab with St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, says 16 people who tested positive initially received a negative result.

And it says 15 people who didn't have COVID-19 were told they had tested positive.

The tests processed at the lab were collected in Hamilton, Burlington, Ont., and other surrounding areas on Dec. 30 and 31.

Hamilton's public health unit says the error in its daily case counts has since been altered to reflect the accurate information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.