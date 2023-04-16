Hamilton hit with special air quality statement due to 'high levels of air pollution'
A special air quality statement is in effect for Hamilton on Sunday due to the city’s current high levels of air pollution.
Just after 2:45 p.m., Environment Canada issued the statement for the city, noting the combination of sunny conditions and a “stable marine layer” are expected to increase “ground-level ozone, fine particles and nitrogen dioxide concentrations.”
Hamilton’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is expected to be between moderate and high throughout the afternoon and early evening. The federal agency notes the air quality will improve as soon as the cold front moves into the area later Sunday night.
Anyone with lung diseases – including those suffering from asthma – can be especially sensitive to air pollution, Environment Canada notes, as it can aggravate their conditions.
The weather agency says older adults may be more affected by the deteriorating air quality, as well as active people of all ages who work or exercise outside.
Residents experiencing symptoms, like coughing or throat irritation, are asked to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor plans until the statement has been lifted.
“Be air aware and know the best times to be active by using the AQHI to plan your day,” the statement reads.
This is the second time in the last week that the national weather agency issued a special air quality statement for Hamilton.
On Friday afternoon, another statement was issued by Environment Canada for most of southern Ontario due to the “deteriorating air quality” caused by the unseasonally hot and sunny conditions.
