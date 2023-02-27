Hamilton high school briefly evacuated after bomb threat

A high school in Hamilton was briefly evacuated after receiving a bomb threat this morning.

At around 8 a.m., Hamilton police said in tweet that they were evacuating Glendale Secondary School on Rainbow Drive, near Nash Road and King Street.

“Police are working to clear the building at this time. Thank you for your patience as we work through this,” Hamilton police said in the tweet.

No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 9 a.m. police said the school was cleared.

At around 11 a.m., police told CP24.com that students were back in school.