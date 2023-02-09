Hamilton father routinely drops everything to wait in van outside son's school. This is why

The family of a Grade 4 student in Hamilton, Ont. says they routinely have to drop everything to pick up their son or come to the school to take him to the bathroom because there are not enough educational assistants in the building.

“School is like the most fun place, and I like it because I learn, and have fun and talk with my friends,” said Mutasim Saeed, who goes by Sumi.

The nine-year-old considers Cootes Paradise Elementary School a second home, but he told CTV News Toronto that he feels bad about how often his parents are called because of the staff shortage.

His father, Mutaz Arbab, routinely sits in his van outside the school for when his son needs him. He says he adjusts his employment possibilities to ensure he is available—but wants to ensure his son isn’t sent home, and remains in school, as much as possible.

“I’m going to keep Sumi at the school no matter what,” he said. “Even if it causes me to not have a job in my professional field, I would do that.”

“That’s my role to play as a parent. I’m going to do it, no matter what.”

Issues have been persistent and escalating since Sumi was in Grade 1, Arbab said. His spinal muscular atrophy had not progressed to the point where the boy was yet confined to a wheelchair, and the family says they were told there were not enough staff to ensure Sumi was regularly performing the exercises prescribed by his physician to slow the progression of the disease.

When Sumi was in Grade 3, his mother says he told her something that almost broke her.

“‘Mom, I wanted to tell you something, I stopped asking the school, the EAs, to take me to the washroom because I feel they were tired,’” recalled Safa Ahmed. “At that moment, I cried.”

Sumi’s case is not an isolated one. A North York mother shared her story with CTV News Toronto last October about how she waits in her van outside her daughter’s high school every day to lift her out of her wheelchair to use the bathroom.

Other parents at Cootes Paradise Elementary School also say their children are suffering due to a lack of available educational assistants.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Amanda Strong said. Her four-year-old Desmond is on the Autism spectrum and can take flight, as is common for many, when stressed or anxious.

Strong says she is often called to pick him up because there isn’t a staff member to chase after him and return him to the classroom. She adds it can be hard to find alternative childcare or take off work at the last minute.

“My job is on the line just from missed work,” she said.

“It’s a lot,” she added, describing the situation since he started school last fall.

The school council at Cootes Paradise passed a motion in January to write to the school board seeking more support for students.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) told CTV News Toronto on Thursday the board is actively trying to recruit new personnel, despite the province-wide labour shortage.

“We regret this happened as every child has the right to attend school and participate in their education,” HWDSB Communications Manager Shawn McKillop said in a statement.

The office for Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CTV News Toronto the Ontario government has done, and is doing, more than previous governments to support special education.

“We have consistently added more educational assistants in schools each year since 2017-18—almost 3,000, and we are investing $3.25B in special education this school year—the largest investment ever made in our province’s history,” Harrison Fleming, spokesperson for the education minister, said.

Ahmed and Arbab said last week they were called two days in a row because of a lack of staff. On Friday, Sumi decided he would rather go home than have his father wait around for him.

The couple says they have yet to see meaningful results to help keep their son in school, and keep either of them from coming to the building to aid him with basic needs.

“He has the right to access to an education—it’s a human right,” Arbab said while fighting back a sob.

The family is meeting with school board management on Friday. But, the day before, Arbab was advised the only added educational worker that was procured would be there for just half of the day.

So, again, he waited in his van.