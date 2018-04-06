

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A Hamilton police officer is being credited with applying life-saving first-aid to a young girl after she was run over by freight train on Thursday.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine why the eight-year-old and her friends were on the tracks, near Maplewood and Cumberland avenues, at around 6 p.m.

At some point, police say the girl slipped and fell onto the tracks, causing her to suffer “life-altering injuries” to her right leg by a passing train.

One of the children was able to find an adult to call 911, and police say an officer arrived within three to four minutes after receiving word of the incident.

According to Hamilton police, the first of their officers on scene immediately started administering first-aid to the girl and fastened a tourniquet on her wound to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

“We are extremely proud of our officer,” Const. Lorraine Edwards wrote in an email to CP24 on Friday. “He definitely assisted in saving this young girl’s life.”

While the investigation is ongoing, police previously said it’s possible the children were “attempting to jump onto the slow moving train” when the girl fell.

The girl has since received emergency surgery and remains in hospital recovering.