

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say an acupuncturist has been charged with sexual assault in alleged incidents involving two clients.

They say the alleged assaults happened between October 2017 and January 2019.

Police say two women -- aged 24 and 67 -- who did not know each other were sexually assaulted while receiving treatment at an acupuncture clinic in east Hamilton.

They say both women later contacted police to report the alleged assaults.

Investigators say Dr. Chanpheng Anousaya, also known as Dr. Chan, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police say the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario has been notified and is conducting its own investigation.