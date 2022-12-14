Halton school board to continue classes Thursday despite receiving 'hate-filled,' threatening letter

A school board west of the city says classes will go ahead Thursday despite receiving what it describes as a “hate-filled” message that “threatened to extend safety threats” further.

In a letter addressed to families and staff obtained by CP24, the education director of Halton District School Board stated that the threats recently received by some Oakville schools had escalated on Wednesday.

“Today our school board received a hate-filled anonymous message that threatened to extend safety threats tomorrow to our Oakville school community and beyond,” Curtis Ennis wrote.

The message has since been shared with police, according to the HDSB, and is being investigated.

Details on the nature of the threat were not released by the board.

“We understand this is unnerving and we appreciate, and share, those concerns. While all threats are treated seriously, we believe these threats lack credibility and are more rooted in hateful mischief than high-level risk,” Ennis went on to say.

The HRPS said that classes will continue as scheduled despite the threat and that Halton emergency protocols will be followed as the board moves forward “cautiously.”

Last month, Oakville Trafalgar High School was placed on lockdown due to a threat. The measure was lifted two hours later after police officers deemed the school safe.