Halton police searching for man after officer assaulted during Burlington traffic stop
Police in Halton Region are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop.
The incident happened early Saturday morning on Plains Road East in Burlington.
According to Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), an officer pulled over 31-year-old Matthew Flannigan and during an investigation determined that there were grounds to arrest him under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
“A violent struggle with Flannigan ensued, resulting in the officer sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” HRPS said in a news release.
The officer was taken to hospital and has since been released, police said.
Flannigan allegedly fled the area at a high rate of speed and his whereabouts are unknown.
He is described as white and five foot nine with brown braided hair, and was last seen operating a blue 2021 Honda CRV with Ontario license plate CVFS 405.
A warrant in the first instance has been issued for Flannigan on charges of possession schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault peace officer causing bodily harm, flight from peace officer, and dangerous operation.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
