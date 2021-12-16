A Halton Regional Police officer is facing charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit said Friday that the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in Burlington on or around Sept. 9.

The SIU said they received a complaint about the incident on Oct. 3 and launched an investigation.

Halton police said Thursday that the officer was suspended from active duty when the force became aware of the incident.

Const. David Ardrey has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.

According to Halton police, Ardrey is a 14-year member of the service.

Neither Halton police nor the SIU provided any details about the incident, citing the court process.

The SIU refused to say whether Ardrey was on-duty at the time of the alleged offence.

The SIU is an arm's length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Ardrey is set to make a court appearance in Milton on Jan. 12.