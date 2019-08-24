

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Halton police are investigating the death of a 91-year-old man near an Oakville retirement home on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called around 4:40 p.m. in the area of Church and Allan streets, north of Lakeshore Road East.

Police said they located a man on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma to the chest.

Paramedics performed lifesaving efforts but police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're investigating the situation right now. We don't know the cause of his injury," Halton police Insp. Ivan L'Ortye told reporters at the scene.

Robin Ashwell who resides in the area told CP24 that he did not expect an incident like this would happen in their quiet neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.