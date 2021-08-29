TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Halton Hills man has died after they were injured at a golf course near Guelph during Saturday night’s storm.

Wellington OPP say the incident occurred at a golf course in Erin, Ont. shortly after 6 p.m.

The 59-year-old man was injured during what police described as a “violent storm” and was later pronounced dead.

When reached for comment, Toronto Hydro confirmed that they were called to the scene and called the incident “tragic.”

“While we’re not able to provide the details of the OPP’s investigation at this time, we remind members of the public to remain at least 10 metres or the length of a school bus away from downed power lines even if they do not look live,” Katrina Kim of Toronto Hydro told CTV News Toronto Sunday.

“To report downed power lines, call your local emergency services or local utility.”

The OPP have released few details about the incident, which they say remains under investigation.

“A post mortem examination, under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner will determine the cause of death,” Bill Dickson of the OPP told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.

Saturday night’s line of severe thunderstorms left a path of destruction in their wake, including a number of downed power lines and uprooted trees. At one point 20,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power.