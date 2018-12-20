

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The Halton Region Health Department says it’s investigating a lab-confirmed case of measles in an adult living in Burlington.

It says members of the public in Burlington, Oakville, Niagara-on-the-Lake, and Toronto may have been exposed to measles at five locations between Dec. 13 and Dec. 17.

The locations include:

Homewood Suites by Hilton Burlington on Syscon Road

Dec. 13 to Dec. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dec. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Longos on Wyecroft Road in Oakville

Dec. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Dec. 14 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cogeco on Syscon Road in Burlington

Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara on Taylor Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Amsterdam Brewhouse on Queens Quay West in Toronto

Dec. 16 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily through the air to those who are susceptible.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated in the past or those who have not had measles in the past are at risk of infection.

“Adults 18 years of age or older, born in or after 1970, require one dose of the measles vaccine,” the regional health department wrote in a news release.

“Children 12 months to less than 18 years of age, health care workers, and adults attending post-secondary institutions are all required to have two doses. Those born before 1970 are generally considered immune.”

The Halton Region Health Department is advising people who believe they may have been exposed to check their immunization records or symptoms of the disease, which include high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

If you believe you may have been infected, the regional health department urges people to contact their health care provider or visit a walk-in clinic or hospital emergency room.