Nestled in the back corner of a narrow storefront, behind a gallery of cheeses – from champagne cheddar to manchego infused with truffles – Carlo Celebre slices spicy salami with the precision that accompanies nearly 50 years of experience.

“I started in the deli business when I was 16,” Celebre told CTV News Toronto.

At 65, he still works at a deli, but now, it’s his own – La Salumeria – located at Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue in midtown.

His European grocer has no website or social media presence — a rarity in Toronto’s food scene – yet, that modesty has only served the shop’s popularity.

Celebre’s career in the deli business began back in high school when his father gave him an ultimatum.

“I had to make a decision,” he said. “Either go to work or go to school.”

As a teenager, six days a week, he offloaded the bus on College Street where his family friend owned a deli.

But slicing meat was never just a job for Celebre. “That’s my calling,” he said.

“It’s like people owning restaurants, or becoming a chef or being a lawyer….you have a passion for it.”

Celebre’s childhood was intimately tied to the deli sandwich. After immigrating from Italy to Canada at 10-years-old, he accompanied his mother to the grocery store every week to buy sliced meat for his school lunch.

Back in the 60s, Celebre said raising a family of seven children came with challenges. “But one thing we always had was deli meat on our table,” he said.

In 2006, he took ownership of La Salumeria, which originally opened its doors in 1984. One of his first orders of business was assembling the sandwich counter tucked into the back corner of the shop.

“It’s sort of from the old school,” Celebre said. “You pick your own and we make it fresh for you. I don't like seeing sandwiches hanging and sitting there for seven, eight hours getting soggy.”

While choice is ample at La Salumeria, many customers gravitate to their top seller – a ciabatta bun drizzled with olive oil and a sweet balsamic, stacked with hot peppers and tomato, razor thin slices of prosciutto and spicy salami, followed by fresh-cut buffalo mozzarella and a layer of fig jam.

After decades of handing white-paper-packaged sandwiches over the deli counter, Celebre said, “I want to keep going.”

“Deli…I was born with it in my blood,” Celebre said. “I’ll still want to keep going another 10 to 20 years — who knows.”