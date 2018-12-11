Gunshot victim found inside vehicle in Scarborough after crashing into pole
Police are searching for a suspect after a gunshot victim was found inside a vehicle after a crash in Scarborough. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:27AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:31AM EST
Police are investigating after they say a male suffering from a gunshot wound crashed into a pole in Scarborough overnight.
According to police, at around midnight a male and a female were in a vehicle heading east on Ellesmere Road near Morningside Avenue when the car collided with a pole.
Police later learned that the male occupant of the car had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
Approximately 10 shots were fired prior to the collision, police say.
The male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the female was not injured.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.