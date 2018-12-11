

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after they say a male suffering from a gunshot wound crashed into a pole in Scarborough overnight.

According to police, at around midnight a male and a female were in a vehicle heading east on Ellesmere Road near Morningside Avenue when the car collided with a pole.

Police later learned that the male occupant of the car had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Approximately 10 shots were fired prior to the collision, police say.

The male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the female was not injured.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.