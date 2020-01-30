Gunfire erupted on the same residential Mississauga street early Thursday morning for the second straight day, with police saying the latest incident involved men in a car targeting others on the sidewalk at random and blasting away.

Peel Regional Police Duty Inspector Sean Brennan said officers were called to Acorn Place, near Elia Avenue at 12:50 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find two males in an open field who told them they had been chased by two adult male suspects in a Honda Accord who shot at them.

Neither male was struck by gunfire.

Investigators located multiple shell casings around the scene.

Brennan said it appears the incident was a random shooting, as the men targeted were from another part of Mississauga.

Yesterday, a vehicle with two suspects inside pulled up to a Honda Civic with two people inside and they both opened fire, striking the car multiple times as well as a nearby apartment unit.

No one inside the victim vehicle was injured.

The two incidents are approximately 250 metres apart.

Brennan said officers would conduct a door-to-door canvas of the neighbourhood as the random nature of the latest incident suggests there is a threat to public safety in the area.

He said the Honda Accord used in Thursday’s incident is not the same vehicle used in the Wednesday shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peel Regional Police.