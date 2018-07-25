

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Investigators believe the weapon used in the deadly Danforth mass shooting on Sunday was obtained illegally from a “gang-related” source in the city, a police source told CP24.

The same source also said the gunman did not have a licence to possess the gun.

Investigators believe the weapon originated in the U.S. and are working with officials there to determine how it ended up in Canada, the source said.

The province’s police watchdog has identified the shooter in Sunday’s rampage on Danforth Avenue as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, though a motive remains unclear.

In a statement released on Monday, Hussain’s family said that he struggled with “severe mental health challenges” and “psychosis.”

On Tuesday, Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also told reporters that Hussain was not on any federal watchlists.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Goodale’s office said that there is still no known connection between the incident and national security.

“Toronto Police remain the lead and it's still early in the investigation. At this time, there is no national security nexus to the shooter,” the statement reads.

Ontario’s Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services told reporters Wednesday that the statements made by Goodale’s office “stands.”

“There is nothing further at this point,” Michael Tibollo said. “I think there has been speculation about where the gun originated from, but we have to let the police do their work.”

Police are looking into Hussain’s past and are working to determine what may have prompted him to commit Sunday’s massacre.

As part of the overarching investigation, police are also working to determine the provenance of the semi-automatic handgun that was used in the attack.

Sunday’s massacre left an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl dead and 13 others injured.

ISIS claims responsibility for shooting

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the shooting on Sunday but police in Toronto say that there is “no evidence” to support the claim.

Reuters reported on Wednesday morning that ISIS claimed responsibility for the incident in a statement released by its AMAQ news agency, which referred to the gunman as “a soldier of the Islamic State” who “carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries.”

In a statement issued a few hours after the claim was first published, Police Chief Mark Saunders said that while officers continue to examine “every investigative avenue,” there is no evidence at this point to suggest that the gunman was inspired by ISIS.

“At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims,” Saunders said. “Accurate information about this investigation will only be released by the Toronto Police Service. We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health.”

Tibollo also confirmed that, as of Wednesday afternoon, there is nothing that supports ISIS’ claim.

ISIS has made false claims in the past

It should be noted that ISIS regularly claims responsibility for attacks carried out in the West but those attacks are not always found to be inspired or directed by the terrorist organization.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas massacre in September through the AMAQ news agency but law enforcement officials in the U.S. have repeatedly dismissed any link between that attack and international terrorism.

Last June, ISIS also claimed responsibility after a masked gunman set a deadly fire inside the Resorts World Manila casino and hotel complex in the Philippines but law enforcement officials there have insisted that the attack was the work of a mentally ill man and was not an act of terrorism.

“They say one of our soldiers but what does that even mean,” former Ontario Provincial Police commissioner Chris Lewis told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “I am Roman Catholic so I might by a soldier of the Roman Catholic religion. It is really tough to understand. I think the main focus for us in the city and the society is that bad things happen from bad people at times. What their motivation is doesn’t take away from the fact that young people are dead and other people are hurt.”