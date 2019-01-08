

CTV News Toronto





A teenage boy has been arrested for allegedly bringing a replica handgun to a North York school.

Toronto police say they received a tip that a boy had a gun in a backpack at Avondale Secondary Alternative School, near Silverview and Bowerbank drives, shortly before 11 a.m.

Officers responded to the school, located the boy and, upon a search, allegedly seized a handgun.

The 16-year-old was taken into police custody.

Police later determined the gun to be a replica and inoperable.

“Police received a radio call and immediately arrived on scene,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CP24 via phone.

“They were able to very quickly locate the boy, so there was no lockdown that took place. Everything was done very quickly.”

There was no immediate word on charges; however, police say they are pending.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed that the student attends a program within the school.

"The good news is that it was indeed a replica gun," Bird said.

"Whether it’s working or not working, it’s completely unacceptable and suspensions would obviously result from something like this.”