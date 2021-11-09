TORONTO -- A Greater Toronto Area wedding that took place in late October has been confirmed to have exposed guests to COVID-19.

Peel Public Health is advising anyone who attended a wedding on Oct. 29 at the Apollo Convention Centre, located at 6591 Innovator Drive in Mississauga, to seek immediate testing due to a COVID-19 exposure.

“All guests should get tested, regardless of vaccination status,” a release issued by the Region of Peel states.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should isolate while waiting for test results; those who refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days.”

Peel Region says that those who attended the event, are fully vaccinated and are not showing symptoms do not need to isolate while waiting for their test results. However, they still recommend following precautions such as masking, physical distancing and limiting contacts.

Anyone who attended the event and goes to get tested should provide testers with the following number: 2253-2021-49820.

Currently, weddings ceremonies that take place in places of worship or event spaces are limited to the number of people per room that can maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from every other person in the room. However, if proof of vaccination is required, capacity limits can be lifted.

Weddings ceremonies that take place in private dwellings are limited to 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors.

Receptions are subject to similar guidelines.

Receptions that take place in places of worship or private dwellings must have less than 100 guests outdoors or 25 guests indoors, whereas receptions that take place at event spaces are currently not subject to capacity limits.