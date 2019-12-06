TORONTO -- A Guelph, Ont. man has been charged after allegedly leaving Canada to participate in a terror group.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team announced on Friday they had charged the 22-year-old.

Ikar Mao is expected to appear in a Brampton court on Friday, the RCMP said.

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," RCMP Chief Superintendent Michael LeSage, Criminal Operations Officer, said.

