TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Shamorie Ponds to a two-way contract.

The first-year pro averaged 2.3 points and 6.7 minutes in three pre-season appearances with Houston after playing with the Rockets' Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Ponds posted career averages of 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 96 NCAA games with St. John's from 2016 to 2019.

The native of Brooklyn, N.Y., is fifth on the school's career scoring list.

The Raptors had the day off on Wednesday after an overtime win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener.

They're expected to return to practice Thursday in advance of road games against the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.