

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued several watches and warnings for thunderstorms and wind, in the greater Toronto Area.

The agency says winds capable of gusting between 90 and 100 kilometers an hour could hit the area Friday evening.

The weather agency said that severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when atmospheric conditions are capable of producing damaging winds, torrential rainfall, or large hail. The cause of the storm is a cold front blasting through the area in the afternoon.

The weather statement covers the GTA, and other parts of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Barrie, and the Kawarthas.

The main threat, Environment Canada says, is damaging wind gusts. These winds can cause damage to buildings and break branches off trees.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the special weather statement said.

The statement also warns that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that people take cover immediately if threatening weather occurs.

Winds are expected to diminish later this evening.

ADVISORY: #OPP have received reports of high winds in excess of 90 km/hr on the #BurlON Skyway - #OPP will be performing rolling blocks in the Toronto bound lanes to slow traffic down. Expect delays. ^ag pic.twitter.com/tWx7BTdQqk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) May 4, 2018

High winds cause damage

A tree knocked over by the severe winds narrowly missed a school bus in Mississauga. The bus was driving near the intersection of Sayers Road and Clarkson Road North.

There were 27 children on board between the ages of seven and 10. No one was injured.

The occupants were loaded on to another bus, but Sayers Road will be closed until the tree can be removed.