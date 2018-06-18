

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for a wide swath of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.

The weather agency says that conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts of 100 km/h and torrential downpours of 25 to 50 mm of rain.

They say that the severe thunderstorms will be possible later this morning and throughout the afternoon as a cold front moves through the region.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, “ Environment Canada says in the watch.

Heat warning remains in effect

Though there is the potential for heavy downpours and strong winds later today, the sweltering temperatures that the city has experienced since the weekend remain.

Toronto and the GTA are still under a heat warning as the region experiences its second consecutive today in which humidex values are hovering around 40.

The temperature at 6 a.m. at Pearson International Airport was already 25 C and Environment Canada was forecasting that it will only get hotter later today with an eventual high of 31 C.

“Hot and humid conditions will continue today,” the weather agency said in a statement issued on Monday morning. “High temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s again with peak humidex values near 40.”

The heat warning was first issued on Saturday afternoon and is now in effect for a third day.

Cooler temperatures, however, appear to be on the way.

Environment Canada says that a cold front will cross Southern Ontario tonight, bringing an end to the “heat event” of the last few days.

The temperature will dip to an overnight low of 16 C before topping out at 22 C on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.