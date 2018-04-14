

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The GTA and much of southern Ontario is bracing for an ice storm that Environment Canada warns could result in power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Many areas of southern Ontario are currently under a freezing rain warning, including Toronto and Hamilton, and slippery conditions have already been reported in the GTA.

Peter Kimbell, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, told CP24 that areas west of the city could see up to 30 millimetres of freezing rain by Sunday.

“We don’t think we’ll get quite that much in GTA of freezing precipitation,” he said.

“Southwest of the city, so Hamilton to Lake Erie to London to Sarnia to Kitchener-Waterloo, those folks could easily get 20 to 30 millimetres in this storm. Some areas possibly even a little bit more,” he said.

He said the main concern is widespread power outages.

“We saw the impact of 20 to 30 millimetres in 2013 and there could be close to that amount with this storm,” Kimbell said.

TTC taking steps to lessen storm's impact on transit

Kimbell said he hopes that ongoing salting operations will help reduce dangerous driving conditions, particularly on major roads.

But Ontario Provincial Police say the weather is partially to blame for two collisions that have closed the westbound express lanes of Highway 401, near Morningside Avenue.

Drivers are urged to stay off the roads if possible and take transit instead.

Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the TTC, said the city’s transit agency is doing a number of things to mitigate the impact of the impending storm.

“The big concern really is on our streetcar network. We have applied an anti-icing agent to our overhead wires on our streetcar lines as well as at switches at intersections and the like so that those switches don’t freeze and can move,” Ross told CP24 Saturday.

“We will be running what we call storm cars, those are streetcars that are in service but they have a slider on the trolley poll to knock any ice off the overhead.”

Ross said maintenance crews have been “strategically placed” in areas around the city to assist streetcars that may become stuck.

“With the bus network I think it is important that people remember that we can only travel as fast as the conditions safely allow for so our partners at the city I know are out there and ready to go with salters and brine and other things that they are doing to keep the roads safe,” Ross said.

“Our buses will get you there safely but it will be much slower than normal as this storm progresses.”

Universities, colleges close, cancel exams

The inclement weather has also prompted Ryerson University, Humber College, the University of Guelph-Humber, Centennial College, the University of Toronto Mississauga, and York University to suspend operations today and postpone exams.

“Due to the higher than acceptable possibility of slips and falls due to road and walkway conditions that are likely to materialize through the course of this morning, the University is enacting Weather Emergency Procedures and suspending normal University operations today, effective immediately,” officials at York University said in a statement issued Saturday.

“Any exams affected by the suspension will be rescheduled.”

The worst of the storm is expected to hit Saturday night and Sunday morning, Kimbell said.

“The nasty stuff that is hazardous is really today, tonight, and tomorrow, particularly tonight and tomorrow before the temperature rises above zero,” he said.

The conditions are expected to improve late Sunday afternoon.