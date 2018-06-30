

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





People across the GTA are working to beat the heat amid near-record-breaking temperatures which are expected to persist throughout the Canada Day weekend.

Environment Canada was forecasting a daytime high of 36 C Saturday, which would top a 54-year-old record for this date (35 C). Official records for the day have not yet been released.

The temperature, however, felt even hotter with the humidity. Humidex values were expected to reach about 45 today, with a UV index of 8 or very high.

There won’t be much relief overnight, either.

A low of 24 C is in the forecast for the early morning hours on Sunday but the temperature will shoot back up to 35 C just in time for Canada Day celebrations.

The all-time record for July 1 is 35.6 (1963), so it is possible that a new mark will be set tomorrow as well.

“This will be the most significant heat event in the past few years,” Environment Canada said in a heat warning issued on Thursday. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Blue Jays to close Rogers Centre roof as a precaution

In advance of today’s extreme heat, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that the roof of the Rogers Centre would be closed for an afternoon contest against the Detroit Tigers. Later in the day the jays said that the dome would remain closed for Sunday’s game as well.

The club also said that multiple water stations would be available throughout the stadium “in the interest of fan safety” through Monday.

“Fans coming down to the ballpark this long weekend are being urged to stay hydrated and take the necessary measures to protect themselves against the weather conditions, such as using sunscreen and wearing hats,” a statement released by the club on Saturday reads.

Cooling centres are open

With the extreme weather expected to linger for upwards of a week, the City of Toronto has opened seven cooling centres across the city, including a 24-hour location at Metro Hall.

Should the hot weather continue, the City of Toronto could also issue an extended heat warning, which would trigger extended hours at public swimming pools. Such a warning is usually issued once the temperature exceeds 31 C on three consecutive days.

“We all welcome the heat but there are some risks associated with it particularly when it gets this hot. You can get heat-related illness and sun-related illness. Everything from sunburn and heat rash all the way up to heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told CP24 on Saturday afternoon. “We are all potentially vulnerable but those we worry about the most are young children and seniors because they are less able to regulate their body temperature.”

According to de Villa, residents should immediately find a cooler place if they have excessive sweating, a lower level of consciousness or muscle cramps.

She said that staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol while outside and wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing are ways to avoid heat-related illness.

Meanwhile, Metrolinx is warning riders to expect delays throughout its system due to the possibility of heat-related slowdowns. Slowdowns are often required as a safety precaution when the temperature exceeds 30 C.