GTA school placed under lockdown as police investigate reports of person with knife

A secondary school in Etobicoke was briefly placed under a lockdown order on Tuesday afternoon as police investigated reports of a person with a knife in the area.

The lockdown at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute was announced by the Toronto District School Board shortly after 3 p.m.

Students then began being escorted out of the school in groups at around 4 p.m.

Few details have been released so far, however one man who spoke with CP24 said that he intervened in a fight between three high-school aged individuals near then school grounds and then saw one of them with a knife as they left the area.

He described the knife as a “mini machete” with a long blade.

“Basically it was a girl and her boyfriend or whatnot fighting with someone else over a scooter or I don’t know what it was but it became a serious fight,” he said. “I just did what I thought was right (in breaking up the fight), my cousin came to help me and that is where it ended.”

Police say that officers are currently at the scene investigating.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:

350 Kipling Ave at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute

-police o/s investigating reports of person with a knife

-school is in lockdown

-use caution in the area#GO2381555 ^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 6, 2022

It is not known whether any arrests have been made.

The lockdown at Lakeshore Collegiate Institute comes one day after the TDSB held a special meeting to discuss school safety following a number of recent violent incidents, including a fatal shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute on Oct. 31.

There was also a stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Nov. 14 that left a Grade 12 student with critical injuries.