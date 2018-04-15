

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada says power outages are “likely” today as a “more significant freezing rain episode” hits many parts of southern Ontario.

A freezing rain warning remains in effect for the GTA, Hamilton, and much of southern Ontario, and the city of Toronto is also under a rainfall warning.

“Following yesterday's bout of ice pellets and some freezing rain, the more significant freezing rain episode is about to commence,” the national weather agency said Sunday.

“Ice pellets are expected to redevelop early this morning but change to freezing rain shortly thereafter. It may fall somewhat heavily and produce an ice buildup of 10 mm.”

In its weather advisory, Environment Canada warned residents to be prepared for power outages.

“Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty northeast winds of 70 km/h will likely result in power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines” the weather advisory read.

Thousands already without power

Hydro One told CP24 Sunday that more than 15,000 customers across southwestern and south central Ontario are without power this morning.

“The majority of these customers are in southwestern Ontario. That’s around Essex, London, and into Hamilton and Niagara regions,” Jay Armitage, a spokesperson for Hydro One, told CP24 Sunday.

“What we are seeing… is outages as a result of fallen trees, that freezing rain really weighing down trees and certainly what we are concerned about is that freezing rain continues into the forecast today.”

She said crews were out overnight working to restore power to thousands of customers.

“Last night and over the evening, we had already restored power to 45,000 customers. That means our power line workers and our forestry teams are out there in pretty challenging conditions and they are making a lot of progress,” she said.

“For us, in terms of preparing, it is about mobilizing crews from areas where we know they aren’t going to be as affected to areas we know are going to be more affected so we can get the power on as quickly and safely as possible.”

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass said crews are ready to respond to outages and additional staff has been brought in to the Toronto Hydro call centre in preparation for a spike in calls.

Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said ice pellets have already begun to fall in the GTA this morning.

“This second shot of ice pellets and freezing rain is expected to cover all of the GTA within the next hour or so,” Coulson said at around 7 a.m.

“Any mixture of ice pellets is likely going to go over just to freezing rain by mid-morning right across the GTA and unfortunately it is expected to be with us right through the day today.”

He said wind speeds at Billy Bishop Airport this morning are currently at about 70 kilometres per hour.

OPP: GTA highways are 'a mess'

“Everywhere I’m looking right now across southwestern and south central Ontario, they are going to be dealing with this so I don’t think anyone should be on the roads today is they can avoid it,” he said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the highways around the GTA are “a mess” due to the weather.

“It is making the ramps slick. It is making the highways slippery. We’ve got a few collisions all across the GTA… We’ve got cars spinning out all over the place,” Schmidt said.

“Most of the collisions we’ve been called to have been fender-benders and property damage collisions only. There were some injury reported collisions yesterday. I know there probably will be some more today.”

Schmidt advised anyone who has to travel to slow down.

Motorists are being urged to consider taking public transit during the sloppy weather.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the transit agency is working to make sure streetcar service runs smoothly this weekend by placing anti-icing agent to the overhead wires and switches and “strategically” placing maintenance crews in areas around the city to assist any TTC vehicles that become stuck.

Flight delays and cancellations have been reported at Pearson Airport and travellers are advised to check their flight status ahead of time.

The Toronto Zoo said it will be closed Sunday due to the ice storm.

On Saturday, the inclement weather also prompted a number of post-secondary schools, including Humber College, Ryerson University, Centennial College, Sheridan College, the University of Toronto Mississauga, the University of Guelph and York University, to close and postpone exams.

York confirmed Sunday that operations have been suspended at the university once again today.

Coulson said the freezing rain is expected to switch to rain late this afternoon or early this evening.

“We could be looking at 20 to 30 millimetres of rainfall overnight. Any catch basins that are clogged up with ice pellets, that water could pool,” he said. “So obviously if you’ve got catch basins, drains in your local area, get them cleared out during the day today.”