

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





It’s going to be a wet start to 2019.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of the GTA calling for rainfall throughout the evening and into the early morning on Jan. 1.

“Rain is expected for the remainder of this afternoon and into the evening before tapering to scattered showers later this evening. Rainfall of up to 25 mm will be possible in some areas,” the weather agency said in their statement.

Drivers and pedestrians are being urged to be cautious on the roads. The weather statement encompasses the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

[What’s open and closed on New Year’s Eve]

The rain is expected to begin in the afternoon, with winds gusting between 20 kilometers an hour in the afternoon and between 30 and 60 kilometers an hour overnight.

The temperature is forecasted to be relatively mild, with a high of 9 C in the evening.

As the clock strikes midnight, those celebrating the New Year will experience cooler temperatures. Environment Canada is calling for a low of -7 C with wind chill overnight.

The rain should peter out around 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day.