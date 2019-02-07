

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's Alcohol and Gaming Commission has disqualified one of the winners of a lottery held to apply for cannabis retail licences.

The agency says the entity has been removed for breaking a rule that prohibits someone from changing the name of the person on an application or the corporate structure of the company operating the store.

The disqualified entity had won the right to apply for a cannabis retail licence in the Greater Toronto area.

The commission selected 25 winners through the lottery process last month.

Those selected had five business days to turn in their applications, along with a $6,000 non-refundable fee and a $50,000 letter of credit, with the first private stores set to open April 1.

The licences are being divided regionally, with five going to the east of the province, seven in the west, two in the north, six in the Greater Toronto Area and five in Toronto itself.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) said it is increasing its ability to supply recreational pot by entering into supply agreements with five additional Health Canada-licensed producers and 11 new providers of cannabis accessories.

The province's sole legal online retailer and wholesaler for recreational cannabis now has agreements with 35 licensed producers, 23 of which are headquartered in Ontario, and 21 accessories suppliers.

"By signing agreements with additional licensed producers, OCS will broaden choice for its adult customers and will maximize the variety of cannabis products and accessories made available to future AGCO-licensed retailers," stated CEO Patrick Ford.

Since legalization in October, the Ontario Cannabis Store has fulfilled more than 500,000 orders.