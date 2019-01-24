Group of Seven painting valued at $200K stolen from Toronto home
"Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan" by Group of Seven member A.Y. Jackson. Toronto police say the piece was stolen from the Annex. (Toronto police handout)
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 9:38AM EST
A valuable painting by a member of the Group of Seven was reportedly stolen last week from a home in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.
According to Toronto police, the rare oil painting was nabbed along with a number of other items during a break-and-enter on Jan. 18.
The painting is an original piece by A.Y. Jackson, titled “Sun Gleams: Autumn, North Saskatchewan.”
It is approximately 32 inches by 40 inches. A photograph of the painting has been provided.
Police say it is valued at more than $200,000.
Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.