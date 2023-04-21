Group of retirees from the Greater Toronto Area wins nearly $1M

Eight former coworkers from across the Greater Toronto Area who’ve been playing the lottery together for 20 years have finally won it big.

The group of retirees, who used to work in the education filed and have known each other for 30 years, won a combined $956,081.10 in the March 4 LOTTARIO draw.

Bernadette Kenny, of Newmarket, Ont., buys the tickets for the group and checks them every Sunday morning.

The OLG said Kenny told one of her team members of the windfall by calling her and telling her to write down a number.

"When Bernadette called me and told me to write down a number, I thought it was a phone number," Heather Lundberg, also of Newmarket, said. "She then told me that was the amount of money we won – I was so surprised!"

Kenny then called another member, who had just returned from vacation, and told her to “plan another one.”

"I think it means a lot that we won this prize together because we've known each other for 30 years," Kenny said.

Divided by eight, each member of the group can expect to take home $119,510 of the jackpot.

Other members of the group say they plan on sharing the winnings with their families while others are planning to go on vacation.

Lundberg said she plans to fix the fence in her backyard and Kenny will plan a Christmas vacation with her family.

The LOTTARIO lotto game has been running since 1978 and tickets are $1. The main jackpot starts at $250,000 and grows until won.

The OLG said the winning ticket was sold at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury, Ont.