Group of 12 GTA electricians win big in Lotto 6/49

A dozen electricians from the Toronto area won big in a December Lotto 6/49 draw after playing the lottery together for eight months.

The group of 12 workers came away with a total of $1,000,020 after matching all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Dec. 17 Lotto 6/49 draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a release Monday.

The group members include Tomasz Polanowski of Etobicoke, Damien Miller of Oshawa, Daniel Markovic of Burlington, Giovanni Serrao of Woodbridge, Gregory Stauch of Toronto, John Veshovski of Brampton, Michael Gavros of Richmond Hill, Michael Louie of Toronto, Michael Rossl of Everett, Nuno Costa of Etobicoke, Ryan Kanhai of Whitby, and Thomas Prce of Mississauga.

When Gavros saw his colleague was calling him on a Sunday, he said he almost didn’t pick up the phone.

"I was wondering why he was calling me on a Sunday, but I was very excited to hear the news," Gavros said in the release.

"I checked the ticket on the OLG App and when I saw the $1 million prize amount, I was so excited, I couldn't believe it," Tomasz said.

With their portions, some of the group members said they plan to save, invest, or pay off bills, while others opted for completing home renovations and traveling.

"I might go on a vacation somewhere warm," Kanhai said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Burnhamthorpe Road in Etobicoke