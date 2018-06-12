

Codi Wilson and Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have released video surveillance footage of a grey Dodge Ram pick-up truck connected with a fatal hit-and-run near Briar Hill Monday.

A 50-year-old woman was crossing the street near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue on Monday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she died later that evening.

Video footage of the scene shows the driver stopped the vehicle after the collision and approached the woman on the street. Police say after a brief conversation, the driver returned to his truck and “fled at a high rate of speed.”

The suspect was last seen driving through a residential area near where the incident took place.

"He had enough time to see that the person was dying,” Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Traffic Services told CTV News Toronto. “It’s terrible.”

“You’ve got a family that’s destroyed and they now need closure,” he said. “This driver has a responsibility, not just under the highway traffic act, but out of good morals. Come forward. Take ownership for what you’ve done.”

Family members have identified the woman killed in the hit-and-run as Isabel Soria.

She was heading to a Service Ontario location to renew her licence when she was struck.

Soria’s husband, who moved to Canada from the Philippines last year to be with his family, was waiting for a bus just steps away at the time.

In an emotional interview with CTV News Toronto Monday, Bryan Naguit, the nephew of the victim, urged the driver to turn himself into police.

“Just surrender yourself please,” he said.

Police have described the driver as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a construction vest at the time of the collision.

The vehicle is being described as a grey four-door Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Roads were closed in the area on Monday evening to allow the collision reconstruction unit to conduct their investigation.

Sgt. Orang Momeni told reporters at the scene that the truck involved in the hit-and-run could have minor damage to the front end.

“At this point, we need the assistance of the public to identify this motor-vehicle and this individual,” Momeni said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is being urged to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously. Police are also looking for security or dash cam footage of Stayner, Briar Hill and Locksley avenues, Risa Boulevard, and Times Road between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.