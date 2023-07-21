'Greatest vocals of the last 100 years': Tony Bennett remembered by Toronto theatre community

The Toronto theatre community is mourning the death of Tony Bennett, the last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century.

Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decades-long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday.

He was two weeks short of his 97th birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Toronto’s Mirvish Productions issued a statement on Bennett’s death Friday announcement Friday, saying Bennett was a longtime friend of the Mirvish family.

“Tony was one of the greatest vocals of the last hundred years and we were very fortunate to have known him,” David Mirvish, theatrical producer and son of the late Toronto businessman Ed Mirvish, said.

“Whenever he was in Toronto, he would visit with my father and me, often over lunch or dinner at Ed’s Warehouse. When the opportunity arose to present him in concert at the Royal Alexandra, we jumped at the chance."

To honour Bennett, Mirvish Productions said it will dim the marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre on King Street West at the traditional curtain time of 8 p.m. on July 25.

Mirvish Productions mourns the death of Tony Bennett, 96. Bennett was a longtime friend of the Mirvish family & a frequent guest at Ed’s Warehouse Restaurant. In 1978, Bennett performed a week of concerts at the Royal Alex that remains a highlight of its storied history. pic.twitter.com/BZZ564iyc6 — Mirvish Productions (@Mirvish) July 21, 2023

With files from The Associated Press.