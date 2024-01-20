'Great work': Crews extinguish fire at Mississauga townhouse

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that broke out at a Mississauga townhouse complex on Saturday.

Mississauga Fire said it was called to Copenhagen Road in the morning for reports of a residential fire. Responding crews were met with flames through the roof of a townhouse and assigned it as a two-alarm fire.

No injuries were reported.

A fire at a Mississauga townhouse on Jan. 20, 2024 can be seen above. (@derynrizzi/Twitter)

Just before 2 p.m., officials confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

In a statement shared Saturday afternoon, Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi applauded the firefighter's work in ensuring the blaze did not spread. He said the effort required aerial operations amid “icy and cold conditions."