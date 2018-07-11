

Charles Odum, The Associated Press





ATLANTA -- Ozzie Albies snapped Atlanta's power drought with two homers, and the Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Wednesday night to move back into a tie for the NL East lead.

Mike Foltynewicz (7-5) and the Braves led 7-0 before Toronto scored five runs in the seventh on Justin Smoak's leadoff homer and a grand slam by Devon Travis. But Albies hit a two-run shot in the eighth to help Atlanta hold on for just its second win in eight games.

Coupled with Philadelphia's loss to the New York Mets, the Braves moved into a tie with the Phillies for the division lead.

Albies, headed to his first All-Star game next week, led off the sixth with a drive off Luis Santos that ended Atlanta's season-long stretch of five games without a homer. He also had a sacrifice fly in the Braves' six-run second.

Foltynewicz allowed only one hit through six scoreless innings before giving up Smoak's 14th homer high into the right-field seats to open the seventh.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two-out singles from Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Aledmys Diaz and Luke Maile before Travis hit his third career grand slam, knocking Foltynewicz out of the game.

Foltynewicz, also selected to his first All-Star game, has completed seven innings in only two of his 18 starts this season.

Toronto's Sam Gaviglio (2-3) allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings.

A safety squeeze by Foltynewicz drove in Johan Camargo in the second. Ender Inciarte and Nick Markakis had run-scoring doubles in the inning. Freddie Freeman and Tyler Flowers singled in runs.

Foltynewicz received high-fives in the dugout after scoring on Albies' fly ball to left field.

A review lasting only 21 seconds overturned a safe call at first base on Danny Santana's bases-loaded grounder in the fifth. The review showed the throw from pitcher Tim Mayza beat Santana to first base, ending the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with Class A Dunedin on Thursday. ... CF Kevin Pillar was given a day off.

Braves: Inciarte was hit near his right elbow by a pitch from Gaviglio in the first inning. He remained in the game and had a run-scoring double in the second inning before being replaced by Santana to open the fifth inning.

CABRERA RELEASED

Mauricio Cabrera, who hasn't returned to the majors since 2016, when he recorded six saves, five wins and a 2.82 ERA with Atlanta, was released by the Braves. The hard-throwing Cabrera, 24, had an 11.03 ERA with 41 walks in 31 innings with High-A Florida.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ, the subject of trade rumours, will look for his 11th win when Toronto opens a four-game series at Boston on Thursday night.

Braves: Following an off day on Thursday, RHP Anibal Sanchez will take his surprising 2.72 ERA into Friday night's opening game of a weekend series against RHP Zack Godley and visiting Arizona.