A mother and children have quick-thinking Good Samaritans to thank after their car got stuck on GO Train tracks in Aurora on Thursday night.

Andy Jenicek said he was sitting in his car parked near the Aurora GO Station when he suddenly heard people screaming.

“It persisted. It sounded like panic, so I opened my window and tried to listen,” he said.

“That’s when I saw a lady running toward the train, waving her arms, hoping for it to stop.”

Behind the panicked woman, a car was parked on the tracks.

“It looked like someone drove right onto the rail toward the oncoming train,” he said.

The commotion caught the attention of bystanders and commuters, who jumped into action.

At that point, Jenicek pulled out his phone and started filming.

“By the time I panned toward the vehicle, the kids were out on the left side,” he said. ”So they were safe, very fortunately.”

In the video, at least three people push the vehicle as the woman maneuvers the steering wheel the driver’s seat, successfully freeing it from the rails.

Luckily, the train came to a stop before getting too close to the vehicle. It’s not clear what caused the woman to turn her car onto the tracks.

“If there wasn’t a stop scheduled at that time, that train could’ve been a service train, it would’ve kept on going and who knows what could’ve happened to that vehicle and those kids,” Jenicek said.

He added that the bravery from the bystanders speaks to his beloved community of Aurora, where he’s lived for more than 20 years.

“I love this town,” he said.

“A few heaves ho and a lot of high fives... It really felt like, you’re in Canada, eh? Everybody just comes together in times of need and that’s who we are.”