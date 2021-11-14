TORONTO -- Two men are in custody after a violent carjacking in Mississauga on Friday where a woman was beaten and hospitalized and passersby intervened to pull a child from her car as it was being stolen.

Peel Regional Police say that at about 5 p.m. Friday, a woman pulled up to a fast-food restaurant near Brayden Boulevard and Airport Road.

She got out and entered the restaurant.

As she was leaving in her vehicle, two male suspects allegedly wearing some form of disguise confronted and attacked her.

“As this was occurring, numerous citizens intervened and removed the victim’s young child from the rear of the vehicle at which time the suspects fled the area in her vehicle,” police said Sunday.

The woman required transport to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The child was not injured.

Police tracked the vehicle to Derry and Rexwood roads in Mississauga and arrested two suspects at the scene.

Investigators identified the men as Hamza Sajid, 18, of Brampton and Mehkash Sohal, 19, both of Brampton.

Both were charged with wearing a disguise with intent to commit and indictable offence, robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance.

Sohal was also charged in a second carjacking incident that allegedly took place on April 30.

Both men appeared for bail hearings on Saturday.

Anyone with video footage of this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410.