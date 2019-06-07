Golden State Warriors get Kevon Looney back for Game 4 of NBA Finals
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the net against Golden State Warriors centre Kevon Looney (5) during second half NBA championship basketball finals action in Toronto on Thursday, May 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 8:21PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 8:22PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors have cleared forward Kevon Looney for tonight's Game 4 of the NBA Finals versus Toronto.
Looney suffered a rib injury called non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in his pre-game availability that Looney was "dying to play, so we'll give him a shot and see what he's got."
Kerr said the team sought a second opinion on Looney's injury after he was originally ruled out for the remainder of the series.
"And then a lot of research and making sure that there's no long-term risk involved with him playing," Kerr said. "And it all checked out."
Looney is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a night this post-season.