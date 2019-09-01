

Corey Baird, CTV News Toronto





Billed as a “pawsome” activity, 10 outdoor pools became wet and wild playgrounds for the city’s canine population late Sunday afternoon.

Despite the cool, rainy weather, High Park Outdoor Pool saw lines stretching around the building for the hour-long doggie dip.

Sarah Horlick arrived with her one-and-a-half-year-old Bernedoodle named Beatrix, not knowing what to expect.

“She has a life jacket. She hasn’t been swimming many times before, so we wanted to be prepared,” she told CTV News Toronto. “She’s been swimming in the ocean, but never in a pool.”

Horlick said that she was thrilled to hear the city was hosting this event.

“It’s great. Not everyone can afford a pool. Where else would you get an opportunity like this?”

This was the second year that Diana Vasseli has brought her two-year-old Rottweiler-Bull Mastiff mix, named Compton, to a city pool.

“Last year he made some friends. I’m hoping he’ll learn to jump in this year,” Vasseli said. “I think they should do this every weekend, or maybe make a designated pool for it. It’s a great way to get people out.”

Over 50 dogs splashed and swam, with some owners taking sanitary concerns more seriously than others. House training a dog is one thing; pool etiquette is another matter entirely.

Several strainer-toting lifeguards patrolled the pool deck, keeping things clean and orderly.

“How mad is this city?” said Cathy Hutcheon. She left her dogs, a pair of Boxers, at home.

“They would not have behaved themselves. Shakespeare in the park has nothing on this!”

Pool privileges were granted to pets upon proof of current vaccinations. Owners were encouraged to donate toys on behalf of Toronto Animal Services.