

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Ten Toronto swimming pools are going to the dogs – literally.

The Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation department is hosting a dog swim at select outdoor pools this afternoon, prior to most of them closing for the season at the end of the day.

According to a Facebook page promoting the event, all participating dogs must be accompanied by an adult who is 18 years of age or older and have proof of current vaccinations.

Participants are also being encouraged to bring a toy to donate to Toronto Animal Services.

The following outdoor pools will be hosting the swims:

Blantyre Outdoor Pool (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Halbert Outdoor Pool (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Goulding Outdoor Pool (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Greenwood Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

High Park Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Ledbury Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Monarch Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Rotary Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Stanley Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

All City of Toronto outdoor pools are scheduled to close for the season either today or tomorrow, depending on the location.