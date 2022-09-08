GO Transit considering harsh new penalties for repeat fare evaders
GO Transit is considering changes to its fine structure for fare evasion, which would result in harsh new penalties for repeat offenders.
Metrolinx’s board of directors will consider adopting a new graduated fee structure during a meeting today, which would replace the current system in which fare evaders face a flat fine of $100.
Under the proposed system, staff are recommending that first-time offenders would only be issued a $35 fine.
However, the fine would jump to $50 for second offences and $100 for third offences.
Riders with four or more offences would then be automatically issued a Provincial Offence Notice, with a minimum fine of $200.
That summons, however, would compel them to appear in court, where they could face a fine of up to $5,000.
“This tiered approach is not intended to be punitive but rather would serve as a general and escalating deterrent to change or alter customer behaviour as it relates to fare payment responsibility,” the report states. “The first level of the tiered approach is a nominal value that aligns closer to fare recovery as opposed to the other two levels where the fee amount is higher, acting as a greater deterrent to those customers who continue to commit fare-related offences. This provides increased opportunities for officers to educate passengers on rules around fare payment and methods of purchasing their fare, while still recovering revenue.”
Metrolinx fare enforcement officers are currently not able to “sell tickets to customers or to issue penalty fares,” according to staff.
They can issue educational notices for first-time offenders but staff say that approach “does not allow for the recovery of lost revenue.”
The new structure, they say, “would enable Metrolinx to recover lost revenue while ensuring a fair, consistent approach for fare evaders.”
“As we welcome customers back to our services, this new approach will also provide officers with greater opportunities to educate passengers on the various ways to purchase a fare as well as the consequences for failing to do so,” the report states.
If approved by the board of directors, the new graduated fine structure would take effect on Oct. 10.
