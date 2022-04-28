GO Transit buses resume at Union Station after protest by striking workers
GO Transit says bus service at Toronto's Union Station has resumed after a protest by striking workers saw some lines delayed and others rerouted to other transit hubs.
Ninety-five workers with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike a week ago and started holding daily pickets over the weekend.
The workers are signals and communication workers as well as train movement directors at Union Station.
GO Transit says demonstrators gathered again Wednesday morning near the Union Station Bus Terminal and restricted access to the facility throughout the day.
Service was restored around 11:30 p.m.
The workers have been without a new contract since December 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
'Jeopardy!' phenom Mattea Roach on the lesser-known challenge of repeat wins: host banter
'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach has proven she can conquer dozens of quiz clues with ease. But in addition to displaying superior skill with the buzzer, the phenom has had to prepare for another challenge that can get harder with each win: coming up with engaging anecdotes for each TV episode.
Harrowing allegation of rape in Russian-occupied Kherson
A 16-year-old Ukrainian alleges she was raped by a soldier in a part of the southern region of Kherson while it was occupied by Russian forces, an incident investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors and deemed a war crime.
Russian offensive in east picks up momentum, Ukraine says
Ukraine said Thursday that Russia's offensive in the east picked up momentum, with several towns coming under intense attack as Moscow's forces attempt to surround Ukrainian troops.
Prince Andrew stripped of 'freedom of city' by York council
Prince Andrew has lost another ceremonial honor as groups throughout Britain cut ties to the royal disgraced by allegations of sexual misconduct.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
London
-
War of words heats up after local mayor calls on province to investigate TVDSB
The rift is widening between the region’s largest school board and some rural politicians.
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Kitchener
-
Regional council approves 24/7 washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors have voted on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street.
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo Region District School Board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
-
Garbage bag bi-weekly limit being brought down to three in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region households will soon only be allowed to put three bags of garbage on the curb every other week.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
-
Quebec sword attack accused says he began to regret 'mission' after 2nd killing
The man accused of murdering two people with a sword in Quebec City on Halloween night 2020 testified Wednesday that after the second killing, he began to have doubts about what he called his 'mission.'
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
LIVE @ 9:45
LIVE @ 9:45 | Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekend
Interim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
Windsor
-
'The backlog is huge': Hit and miss wait times for passport renewal in Windsor
Long lines and frustration at Windsor’s downtown passport office appear to be mitigated compared to elsewhere in the province as a sharp rise in passport renewal applications continues across the country.
-
LaSalle woman, 99, reunites with 102-year-old sister from New York
For 99-year-old Gertrude Alfonso, the keys to a long life are pretty straightforward — eat healthy, always be grateful for your loved ones and hold your faith close to your heart.
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting
Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Springwater Township Wednesday evening.
-
OPP locates teen reported missing in Orangeville
Provincial police have located the 16-year-old boy reported missing in Orangeville Tuesday night.
-
Judgement favours City of Barrie in legal dispute over historic train station
An 11-year multi-million dollar legal dispute over the development of the historic Allandale train station has cleared another hurdle.
Atlantic
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry explores fallout of police impersonation
Public trust in law enforcement agencies is undermined every time someone is caught impersonating a police officer, the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was told Wednesday.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Calgary mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
-
Border communities saturated as another Colorado Low may be on the way
A special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says another Colorado Low may be on the way.
Vancouver
-
B.C. defends policy on seizure medication at schools, some families worried kids being put at risk
The province is defending a policy regarding administering seizure medication in schools which some parents feel is putting their children at risk.
-
Apparent attempt to steal dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown prompts police investigation
Photos shared on social media appear to show a brazen attempt to steal a dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city says
The City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
-
Oilers put playoff prep up against Sharks
Not only do the Edmonton Oilers have a playoff spot clinched, but they head into Thursday's home clash with the San Jose Sharks with a few other achievements in hand.