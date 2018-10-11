

Metrolinx is advising GO Transit riders to expect “major disruptions” on the Barrie line after a person was struck and killed by a train on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred south of Downsview Park, near Castlefield Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m.

The line has been suspended while police investigate. Metrolinx anticipates it could be shut down for up to two hours.

Three trains that were travelling through the area with an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 passengers aboard are affected by the suspension.

Metrolinx says they plan to offload passengers at Downsview GO Station once they’re able to move through the track, though there was no estimated timeline.

Travellers are being asked to check online for updated train times and cancellations.