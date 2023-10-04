GO trains running normally this morning after CN outage halted service: Metrolinx

Metrolinx says GO trains are running on a regular schedule this morning after a widespread outage halted service across the network on Tuesday.

The problems began after CN rail reported an online outage on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Metrolinx to stop all trains along the network just before 1:45 p.m. GO trains and UP Express trains were ordered to hold at their nearest station until the issue was resolved.

Some service was back up and running on a number of lines at around 4:30 p.m. and in a statement released shortly before 8:20 p.m., CN said its internet connectivity had been restored.

“Service is continuing to recover with modifications and delays,” Metrolinx said in a written statement released late Tuesday night.

“We intend to run our regularly scheduled train service tomorrow, Wednesday October 4, however there could still be some delays and modifications as we work to move our trains and crews back into place.”

The transit agency said it is “committed to providing as much notice as possible” to customers in the event of any changes but officials urged travellers to “check the service updates page before heading out the door.”

“We are deeply thankful to all customers for their patience today as we worked with CN to resolve this major issue,” the statement concluded.