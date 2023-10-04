GO trains running normally this morning after CN outage halted service: Metrolinx
Metrolinx says GO trains are running on a regular schedule this morning after a widespread outage halted service across the network on Tuesday.
The problems began after CN rail reported an online outage on Tuesday afternoon, prompting Metrolinx to stop all trains along the network just before 1:45 p.m. GO trains and UP Express trains were ordered to hold at their nearest station until the issue was resolved.
Some service was back up and running on a number of lines at around 4:30 p.m. and in a statement released shortly before 8:20 p.m., CN said its internet connectivity had been restored.
“Service is continuing to recover with modifications and delays,” Metrolinx said in a written statement released late Tuesday night.
“We intend to run our regularly scheduled train service tomorrow, Wednesday October 4, however there could still be some delays and modifications as we work to move our trains and crews back into place.”
The transit agency said it is “committed to providing as much notice as possible” to customers in the event of any changes but officials urged travellers to “check the service updates page before heading out the door.”
“We are deeply thankful to all customers for their patience today as we worked with CN to resolve this major issue,” the statement concluded.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP to form majority government following historic Manitoba election
Wab Kinew’s New Democratic Party is projected to have enough seats in the Manitoba Legislature to form a majority government, taking the helm after two consecutive terms of a majority Tory regime.
Parks Canada reveals additional details about deadly bear attack in Banff
The couple and dog mauled and killed by a grizzly bear in the backcountry of Banff National Park late last week did everything right, Parks Canada says.
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey game
A Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
Canadian condo sales falling amid concerns over interest rate hikes
Amid consistent interest rate hikes and wavering markets, Canadian condo sales are starting to fall in all but two markets in the nation, according to a new report from Re/Max.
Firefighters work until dawn to clear wreckage of bus crash that killed 21 people in Venice
Firefighters worked until dawn Wednesday to remove the wreckage of a bus that crashed in a section of Venice on the Italian mainland, killing 21 people and injuring at least 15, mostly foreign tourists returning to a nearby campsite.
A look back at election day in Manitoba
Manitobans have cast their vote in a historic election. The CTV News Decision Desk has declared an NDP majority win, making NDP Leader and Premier-elect Wab Kinew the first First Nations premier in the province. Take a look at the election night in Manitoba.
Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say
Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, according to police, who urged students to take shelter on the campus of the historically Black college.
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it's too late
Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding targets to slow climate change before it's too late, warning that God's increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a 'point of no return.'
McCarthy becomes the first U.S. speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history that was forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives and threw the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.
Montreal
Mischief and armed assault in Montreal as residents protest new bike lanes
In bike-friendly Montreal, opposition to new cycling lanes in Parc-Extension and the nearby Saint-Michel neighbourhood has been notably fervent: groups of residents have organized protests, and police have reported instances of mischief, armed assault and obstruction of civil servants or peace officers at some of the demonstrations.
Quebec man formally charged with threatening Trudeau, Legault
A Quebec man has been formally charged with threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault and several other criminal offences.
Paralympian who had medal stolen a victim of Montreal's soaring car thefts
The theft of a Paralympic swimmer's car with a gold medal inside is just one of thousands of vehicles that are stolen in Montreal ever year, as car thefts soar in the city.
London
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 18
Week five of the Nathaniel Veltman trial got underway Tuesday after a four day-long break and heard testimony from a digital forensic expert with the Windsor Police Service. Here’s what you missed.
'Ongoing investigation': London, Ont. high school football program now suspended for hazing incident
The senior football program at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School (SWLSS) is temporarily suspended after new information has come forward involving a hazing incident prior the season opening game.
-
At the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
Kitchener
Cambridge Memorial Hospital evacuated due to fire, surgeries cancelled
Staff, patients and visitors at Cambridge Memorial Hospital were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the roof.
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-Waterloo
Kitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
Police canvass Kitchener neighbourhood for homicide investigation
Officers were knocking on doors in a quiet Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday as they continue to investigate a homicide last week.
Northern Ontario
Greater Sudbury woman killed in fatal Highway 144 crash
A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.
Northern medical school is a success story like no other
The Ontario Medical Association is highlighting northern Ontario's medical university in a new campaign.
Sudbury looks to deal with chronic complainers tying up city resources
Officials in Greater Sudbury are looking for ways to deal with a small number of chronic complainers that are taking up a large amount of city staff time.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there
Two Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
The Village of Manotick might get a Starbucks
There is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
Windsor
'He did zero work': homeowners warn of local sod and turf business
Multiple homeowners from across Essex County are encouraging residents to file a report with their local police service if they feel they were cheated by a local business that goes by the name of Miracle Turf and Sod Landscaping.
Lakeshore man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2020 crash
Superior Court Justice Russell Raikes delivered a guilty verdict Tuesday in the trial of a Lakeshore man who stood accused of dangerous driving in connection to a 2020 collision that resulted in two deaths.
Barrie
Barrie man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking women with 'Nite Candy' escort business
The Barrie man found guilty earlier this year of trafficking women as part of his escort business, Nite Candy, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Two injured in downtown Orillia stabbing
Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Orillia on Tuesday.
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 months
Provincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
Atlantic
Tropical Storm Philippe could impact the Maritimes on Thanksgiving weekend
The Maritimes have been on an extended run of very fair weather the last two weeks while under a persistent ridge of high pressure. Unfortunately, that pattern changes this weekend with the approach of a weather front from the west and a likely post-tropical storm Philippe from the south.
'Our new normal': N.S. top doctor urges residents to get vaccinations up to date during respiratory virus season
Nova Scotia’s top doctor is encouraging residents to get their vaccinations up-to-date as the province heads into respiratory virus season.
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crash
The New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
Calgary
Invasion of the six-legged creeps: Calgarians battling boxelder bugs
Meaghan Walsh has spent countless hours spraying the walls of her quiet Killarney home with soapy water, trying to beat back an onslaught of creepy six-legged invaders.
Police search Chestermere property in connection to Calgary homicide
Calgary police are searching a rural property east of the city in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation.
Winnipeg
Heather Stefanson stepping down as PC leader
Following the defeat of her party, Heather Stefanson has announced she will be stepping down as the leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
Vancouver
Vancouver councillor wins code of conduct complaint against her, filed by the mayor
A Vancouver city councillor has won a code of conduct complaint, which was filed against her by the mayor.
Bear spray, Taser and metal stool used to assault 70-year-old man in Victoria, police say
Police in Victoria are asking the public for help as they investigate a disturbing assault on a 70-year-old man.
'Outrageous': B.C. premier slams Conservative leader's first question in legislature
John Rustad's first question in British Columbia's legislature as the leader of the provincial Conservative Party prompted a stern rebuke from Premier David Eby, who accused him of picking on children and families.
Edmonton
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelter
One person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
Top prosecutor ends Indigenous man's case claiming excessive force by Edmonton police officer
An Indigenous man's pursuit of private prosecution of an Edmonton police officer who caused him long-term injury has been stopped by Alberta's top prosecutor.