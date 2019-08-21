

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Service on GO Transit's Milton line has been suspended as emergency crews battle a large fire at a commercial property in Mississauga.

Aerial video footage of the scene shows heavy black smoke rising from a building in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Avenue West.

No injuries have been reported, but Mississauga Fire has warned residents to stay away from the area.



Emergency crews battle a fire at a large commercial property in Mississauga on Aug. 21, 2019. (Ted Brooks/CTV News Toronto)

Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said on social media that crews need to access the GO transit corridor to battle the fire. Trains are holding at Dixie GO Station and several trains along the Milton line have been cancelled.'

GO Transit warned passengers that the fire investigastion could impact service on Thursday morning.

Milton #GOtrain Passengers: The fire investigation near Dixie GO is ongoing. While we anticipate running our regular rail service tomorrow morning, we are uncertain at this time if there will be any disruptions.(1/2) — Milton Train (@GOtransitMI) August 22, 2019

Peel police Const. Sarah Patten said that nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Around 5:30 p.m., Patten said that the fire was “somewhat under control” and the smoke appeared to be subsiding.

Police have not said what caused the fire. Roads in the area were closed as crews work to put out the fire.